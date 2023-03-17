SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

