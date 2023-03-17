SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJW. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 734.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,448,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

