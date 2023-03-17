SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Major Shareholder Sells $34,650,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SiTime Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 421,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,964. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

