SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Raman Chitkara Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raman Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

SiTime Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

