SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $588.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $588.12 million and $321.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00031909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00210347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,969.51 or 0.99952925 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.45649262 USD and is down -16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $558,718,914.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

