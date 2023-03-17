Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $5,125,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

