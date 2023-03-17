Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
