Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 7,054 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $227.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

