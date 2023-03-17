Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 49,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPEM opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.