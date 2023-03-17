Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
