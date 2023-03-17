Single Point Partners LLC Invests $387,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

