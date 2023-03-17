Single Point Partners LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

