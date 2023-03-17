Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

