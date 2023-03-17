Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 446 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

