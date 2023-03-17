Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 198,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

