Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

