Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.15 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $442.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.51 and its 200-day moving average is $412.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.49, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.