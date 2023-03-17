Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.07 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $642.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

