Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $237.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,825,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

