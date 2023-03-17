Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
