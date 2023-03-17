Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.83 million, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.64.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.251938 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

