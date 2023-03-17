Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Grows By 8.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $315.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.19 and a 200 day moving average of $346.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.