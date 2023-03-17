Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Decreases By 9.4%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 752,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

