Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Declines By 7.4%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 6,425,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

