Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Drops By 7.9%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCGI. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,038,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 3,635.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 245,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 189,083 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 143,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

