Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Decreases By 8.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 34,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

BEKE stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,321,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,818. KE has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

