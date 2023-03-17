Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Decreases By 8.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 34,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.
BEKE stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,321,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,818. KE has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
