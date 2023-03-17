Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Grows By 7.5%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $14.85 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

