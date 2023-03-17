Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 8.3%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,521,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

