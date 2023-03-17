Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declines By 8.3%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.6 %
JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
