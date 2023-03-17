Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Rises By 7.1%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

