Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Increases By 6.1%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,445,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 4,189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.2 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.