Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 11.3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

GP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.68. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

