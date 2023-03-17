Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Rises By 7.5%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GL. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.9 %

Globe Life stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 368,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,981. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

