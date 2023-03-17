Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Rises By 7.5%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GL. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.9 %

Globe Life stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 368,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,981. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after buying an additional 54,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

