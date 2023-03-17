Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Grows By 5.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FLGT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 238,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,082. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $957.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLGT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

