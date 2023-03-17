Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Expands By 11.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.70. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

