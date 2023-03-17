Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expands By 9.0%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. 2,110,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,711. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

