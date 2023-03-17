Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declines By 7.5%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 637,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

