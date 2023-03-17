Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 7.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

