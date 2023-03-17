Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 10.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,195. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.