Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 10.1%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,195. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
