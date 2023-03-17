Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increases By 5.4%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

EGBN stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 421,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

