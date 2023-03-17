Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Expands By 7.2%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. DLH has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

