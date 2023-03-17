Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Increases By 5.2%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 516,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.27. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 901,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,141 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

