Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Grows By 9.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 868,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,036. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

