Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Grows By 7.9%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 11,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 10,099,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,784. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

