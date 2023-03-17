Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Increases By 11.0%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 14,610,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 1,657,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

