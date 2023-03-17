Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Increases By 11.0%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 14,610,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Canada Goose Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 1,657,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
