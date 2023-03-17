Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increases By 7.4%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 17,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.67. 3,836,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,588. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

