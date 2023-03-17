Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Decreases By 6.2%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMAC opened at $10.35 on Friday. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Black Mountain Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.