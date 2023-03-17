Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Rises By 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Bird Global Price Performance
Shares of Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. 2,575,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.81.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
