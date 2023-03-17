Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Rises By 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 24.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Global to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. 2,575,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Bird Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.