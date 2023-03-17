Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Expands By 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,575,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,865. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bird Global to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bird Global by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,972 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bird Global by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bird Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

