Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Expands By 9.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bird Global Price Performance
Bird Global stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,575,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,865. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bird Global to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bird Global
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.