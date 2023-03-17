Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Increases By 11.4%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 325,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

