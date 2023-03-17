Short Interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Drops By 6.9%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 11,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer cut AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 124.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,220,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 552,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 168.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 609,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 382,447 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.71 on Friday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

